Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Stake Decreased by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 84.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 375,298 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,900.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 48.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SGMO opened at $9.76 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.05 and a twelve month high of $19.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.79.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.82% and a negative net margin of 94.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

SGMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

