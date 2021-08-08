Savills (LON:SVS) Earns Add Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Savills (LON:SVS) in a research report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price target on the stock.

Shares of Savills stock opened at GBX 1,200 ($15.68) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,151.49. Savills has a twelve month low of GBX 748.50 ($9.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,282 ($16.75). The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.92.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

In other news, insider Simon J. B. Shaw sold 54,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,213 ($15.85), for a total transaction of £665,791.44 ($869,860.78).

About Savills

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

