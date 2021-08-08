Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) PT Set at €6.50 by Nord/LB

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) has been given a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective by Nord/LB in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target indicates a potential downside of 14.02% from the stock’s current price.

SHA has been the topic of several other reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.30 ($9.76) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €7.20 ($8.47) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schaeffler currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €7.98 ($9.39).

Shares of SHA opened at €7.56 ($8.89) on Friday. Schaeffler has a 12-month low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 12-month high of €16.74 ($19.69). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €7.64.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

