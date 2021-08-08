Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Purchases New Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,831,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,395 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,399,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,923,000 after purchasing an additional 842,849 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,817,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,413,000 after purchasing an additional 792,222 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,166,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,907,000 after purchasing an additional 709,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.48 per share, with a total value of $55,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $55.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.10. The stock has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $56.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

FAST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

