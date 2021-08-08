Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 67.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,453,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,794,112,000 after purchasing an additional 137,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,725 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,374,446,000 after acquiring an additional 363,926 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,033,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,195,768,000 after acquiring an additional 35,401 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 898,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,615,000 after acquiring an additional 25,360 shares during the period. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 435,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,064,000 after acquiring an additional 48,842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $676.86.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $629.11 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $453.76 and a 12 month high of $688.03. The company has a market capitalization of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $653.09.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.26%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total transaction of $6,646,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.50, for a total transaction of $26,580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,475,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,000 shares of company stock valued at $61,275,340. 9.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.