Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,420 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Constellium were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSTM. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,849,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,782,000 after buying an additional 2,269,688 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the fourth quarter worth $20,470,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd purchased a new position in Constellium in the first quarter valued at $18,159,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Constellium by 37.7% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,401,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,007,000 after buying an additional 932,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 239.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,305,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,181,000 after acquiring an additional 921,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.80. Constellium SE has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $20.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About Constellium

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.