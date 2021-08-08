Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 49.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,965 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 11,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 75,076 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 133,808 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $16,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 10,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $6,222,983.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $123.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.45, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.03. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.68 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.60.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ROST. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.43.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

