Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLO. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 55.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

Valero Energy stock opened at $66.50 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.44 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 66.03 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.19.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

