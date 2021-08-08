Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Stock Position in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,895 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.11% of MaxLinear worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,656,000. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $659,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 738,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,184,000 after purchasing an additional 262,544 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 202,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.88. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.91 and a 52 week high of $52.22.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

MXL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MaxLinear from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark began coverage on MaxLinear in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MaxLinear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

In other MaxLinear news, insider Curtis Ling sold 9,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $343,022.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 9,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total value of $314,494.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 301,436 shares of company stock worth $12,525,225 in the last ninety days. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

