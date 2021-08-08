Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases New Position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 77,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,324,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.11% of bluebird bio at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BLUE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,173,000 after buying an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 146.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,655,000 after buying an additional 338,678 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 18,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 10,833 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.69.

bluebird bio stock opened at $25.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.80. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.24 and a 1-year high of $66.12.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 43.18% and a negative net margin of 257.34%. On average, analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.13 EPS for the current year.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

