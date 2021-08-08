Schroder Investment Management Group Reduces Stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.08% of Badger Meter worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at $32,086,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,941,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $459,945,000 after purchasing an additional 216,646 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,465,000 after purchasing an additional 132,957 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 711.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,111,000 after buying an additional 104,671 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Badger Meter by 152.6% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 159,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,843,000 after buying an additional 96,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of Badger Meter stock opened at $102.50 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $111.77. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.36.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $122.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gail A. Lione sold 7,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total transaction of $762,659.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,682.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

