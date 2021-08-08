Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Stock Position Lessened by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $152.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.01. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.10 and a fifty-two week high of $153.36.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

