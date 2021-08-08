Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Holdings Increased by Avenue 1 Advisors LLC

Avenue 1 Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.4% of Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 72.9% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.21. 376,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,105. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.53. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.94 and a twelve month high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

