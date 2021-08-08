Scotiabank Boosts Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Price Target to C$41.00

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GWLIF. Desjardins upped their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC downgraded Great-West Lifeco from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Great-West Lifeco from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $29.53 price target on Great-West Lifeco and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Great-West Lifeco presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.95.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

OTCMKTS GWLIF opened at $30.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.80. Great-West Lifeco has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $32.02.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.