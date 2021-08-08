Scotiabank Raises Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target to C$17.00

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DREUF. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.09.

OTCMKTS:DREUF opened at $12.68 on Thursday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.33.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

