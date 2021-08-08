Scout Investments Inc. Has $3.93 Million Position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in ORIX were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ORIX by 533,246.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,916,000 after purchasing an additional 399,935 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of ORIX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 243,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,680,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ORIX by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 69,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,875,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ORIX by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ORIX by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 43,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,724,000 after buying an additional 10,157 shares during the period. 1.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IX stock opened at $92.29 on Friday. ORIX Co. has a 52 week low of $58.18 and a 52 week high of $92.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.87.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.25). ORIX had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that ORIX Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

ORIX Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and IT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

