Scout Investments Inc. Sells 16,427 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Scout Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 195,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,427 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $7,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HTH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hilltop by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,212,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,550,000 after buying an additional 5,166,125 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Hilltop by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,497,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,123,000 after purchasing an additional 113,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hilltop by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,617,000 after purchasing an additional 50,719 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Hilltop by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,021,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,851,000 after purchasing an additional 262,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Hilltop by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 950,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,429,000 after purchasing an additional 288,215 shares in the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.89 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Shares of HTH stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.08.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Hilltop had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $447.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.48%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

