Scout Investments Inc. Sells 351,066 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Scout Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351,066 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $5,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Discovery by 6,057.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,348,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,391 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery in the 1st quarter worth about $174,499,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Discovery in the 1st quarter worth about $167,649,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Discovery by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,813,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Discovery by 765.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,460,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery alerts:

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $29.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.82. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $78.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $3,705,221.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at $7,130,235.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,627 shares of company stock worth $3,903,885 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.