Scrypta (LYRA) Trading 34.7% Higher Over Last Week

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded up 28.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. Scrypta has a market capitalization of $339,145.17 and approximately $4.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scrypta coin can now be bought for about $0.0190 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Scrypta has traded up 34.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00015633 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 62.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001627 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000138 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000108 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000917 BTC.

About Scrypta

Scrypta is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 20,624,123 coins and its circulating supply is 17,824,123 coins. Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Buying and Selling Scrypta

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scrypta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scrypta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

