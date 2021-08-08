Scrypta (LYRA) Trading 35.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded down 42.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last week, Scrypta has traded down 35.8% against the US dollar. One Scrypta coin can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Scrypta has a market cap of $154,163.93 and $4.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00018985 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 49.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001623 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000139 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000691 BTC.

About Scrypta

LYRA is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 20,612,662 coins and its circulating supply is 17,812,662 coins. Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Scrypta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

