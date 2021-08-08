SEA (NYSE:SE) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. New Street Research began coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $249.42.

NYSE SE opened at $302.72 on Wednesday. SEA has a 12 month low of $118.08 and a 12 month high of $307.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $276.61.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 82.81% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. Analysts forecast that SEA will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of SEA by 15.7% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,735,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $610,604,000 after buying an additional 370,735 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC increased its stake in SEA by 56.7% in the first quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 62,990 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after purchasing an additional 22,790 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in SEA by 11.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in SEA by 2,875.5% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 107,445 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $23,985,000 after purchasing an additional 103,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SEA by 111.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

