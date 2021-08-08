Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.11). Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

LBRT has been the topic of several other reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Oilfield Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

NYSE LBRT opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 3.10. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 1 year low of $6.20 and a 1 year high of $17.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

In related news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $440,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,163,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,928,201.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 25,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $340,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,759,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,943,284.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,492,216 shares of company stock valued at $189,662,944 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter worth about $1,774,000. Oakmont Corp grew its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.6% during the second quarter. Oakmont Corp now owns 1,545,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,887,000 after buying an additional 81,441 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 16.7% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 10,609 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 29.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 79,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 18,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exor Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 6.9% during the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 4,982,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,557,000 after purchasing an additional 322,208 shares during the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

