SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). SeaSpine posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full-year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($0.94). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.84). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SeaSpine.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $47.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.18 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 24.10% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised SeaSpine from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SeaSpine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

In other SeaSpine news, insider Beau Standish sold 18,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $341,839.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,839.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 15.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 6.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNE traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.24. The company had a trading volume of 249,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.53 million, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.21. SeaSpine has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $22.97.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

