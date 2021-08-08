Seedify.fund Price Reaches $0.76 on Exchanges (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. During the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Seedify.fund has a market capitalization of $3.72 million and $932,317.00 worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00001724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00044835 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.08 or 0.00125533 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.92 or 0.00147966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,096.60 or 1.00502878 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002739 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $345.32 or 0.00787026 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,922,629 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seedify.fund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seedify.fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

