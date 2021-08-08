Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Semtech were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 255.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after acquiring an additional 68,184 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter worth $931,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 4th quarter worth $440,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Semtech by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 205,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Semtech news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $1,303,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,939,907.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SMTC opened at $64.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.81. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $83.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 57.35, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.63.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.85 million. Semtech had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. Semtech’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SMTC shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.64.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

