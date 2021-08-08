Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 9.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Semtech were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Semtech by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 154,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,672,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Semtech alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SMTC. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Semtech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Semtech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.64.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $64.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.63. Semtech Co. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $83.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.34.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.85 million. Semtech had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $1,254,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,378,343.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.