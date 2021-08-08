Senior (LON:SNR) PT Raised to GBX 190 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Senior (LON:SNR) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 190 ($2.48) in a research note released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SNR has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Senior in a report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Senior from GBX 112 ($1.46) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Senior in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Senior in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 137.83 ($1.80).

Get Senior alerts:

LON SNR opened at GBX 168.70 ($2.20) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £707.56 million and a PE ratio of -4.42. Senior has a 1 year low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 186.71 ($2.44). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 157.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.