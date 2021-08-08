Sequans Communications’ (SQNS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SQNS has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sequans Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.00.

SQNS opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.67. Sequans Communications has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $9.57.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sequans Communications will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sequans Communications by 2,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Sequans Communications in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Sequans Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 36.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

