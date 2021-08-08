Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IGV. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 558.3% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 160.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock opened at $409.56 on Friday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12-month low of $123.69 and a 12-month high of $183.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $387.88.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

