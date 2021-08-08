Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 19.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,096 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,516,676 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $971,920,000 after buying an additional 350,904 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,150,304 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $244,621,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,734,980 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $212,453,000 after buying an additional 47,991 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 31.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,437 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $195,527,000 after buying an additional 595,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,350,948 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $104,901,000 after buying an additional 13,159 shares during the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $84.97 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $55.39 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.29.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $1.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. This represents a yield of 6.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.26%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.13.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

