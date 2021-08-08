Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $186.03 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.72 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 38.39%.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $2,350,110.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWKS. Westpark Capital began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

