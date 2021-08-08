Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Corteva by 8,489.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,923,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,763,000 after buying an additional 6,842,651 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 52,735.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,896,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889,266 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at $63,378,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,392,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,912,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,915 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $44.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.67. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.83 and a 52 week high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.67%.

In other Corteva news, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington acquired 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CTVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Argus raised their target price on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.21.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

