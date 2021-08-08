Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $302,000 Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 972 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.96, for a total transaction of $600,738.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,466.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $273,593.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,958.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,425 shares of company stock worth $5,469,494 over the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VEEV opened at $338.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.73. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.74 and a 12 month high of $343.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.37.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on VEEV. Cowen began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.39.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

