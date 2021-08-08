Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 570.4% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 69,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,738,000 after acquiring an additional 59,071 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 563.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 126,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,142,000 after acquiring an additional 107,112 shares during the period. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% during the first quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 22,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 280,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,509,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $276,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,249 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $2,350,110.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SWKS opened at $186.03 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.72 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.39%.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

