Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 335.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 85,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,213,000 after purchasing an additional 65,631 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 52.8% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,734,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.17.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $603.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $571.82. The firm has a market cap of $42.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $424.03 and a 52-week high of $621.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.73, for a total transaction of $1,764,781.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,079,900.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total transaction of $12,102,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,793 shares of company stock worth $49,091,019. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.