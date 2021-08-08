Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 74,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,530,000 after acquiring an additional 15,355 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 53,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 186,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter.

SDY opened at $123.64 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $89.02 and a 12 month high of $128.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.48.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

