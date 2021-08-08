Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $470,000 Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth $37,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 146.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 target price (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.77.

Shares of DG stock opened at $236.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $236.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

