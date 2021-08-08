Serco Group (LON:SRP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP) in a research report released on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 162 ($2.12) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SRP. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 173.17 ($2.26).

Serco Group stock opened at GBX 139.40 ($1.82) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 138.85. Serco Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 148.10 ($1.93). The company has a market cap of £1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.69.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.57%.

In other Serco Group news, insider Rupert Soames sold 843,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.80), for a total value of £1,164,513 ($1,521,443.69).

About Serco Group

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

