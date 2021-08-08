Serco Group (LON:SRP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Serco Group (LON:SRP) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 162 ($2.12) price objective on the stock.

SRP has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 173.17 ($2.26).

Get Serco Group alerts:

LON:SRP opened at GBX 139.40 ($1.82) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.03. Serco Group has a one year low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a one year high of GBX 148.10 ($1.93). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 138.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.69.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

In other news, insider Rupert Soames sold 843,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 138 ($1.80), for a total value of £1,164,513 ($1,521,443.69).

About Serco Group

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.