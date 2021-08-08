Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Receives “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) in a research note published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $16.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

MCRB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

MCRB stock opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 5.26. The company has a market capitalization of $640.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 4.02. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.78.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.65% and a negative return on equity of 78.38%. Analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 372,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 29,615 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 223,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 53,545 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 304.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 24,412 shares during the period. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

