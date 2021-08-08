Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 13 ($0.17). Shanta Gold shares last traded at GBX 12.75 ($0.17), with a volume of 2,866,275 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital dropped their target price on shares of Shanta Gold from GBX 41 ($0.54) to GBX 35 ($0.46) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

The firm has a market cap of £133.63 million and a PE ratio of 8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 14.86.

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold production, development, and exploration in Tanzania. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned New Luika Gold Mine property located in Songwe district of South Western Tanzania. Shanta Gold Limited was founded in 2005 and is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey.

