Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sharp had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 2.15%. Sharp updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.130-$1.130 EPS.

OTCMKTS:SHCAY opened at $3.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Sharp has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $5.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.11. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sharp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Sharp Corporation manufactures and sales telecommunication equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components in Japan, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Smart Life, 8K Ecosystem, and ICT. The Smart Life segment offers refrigerators, superheated steam ovens, microwave ovens, small cooking appliances, air conditioners, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, fans, dehumidifiers, humidifiers, electric heating equipment, plasma cluster ion generators, beauty equipment, electronic dictionaries, calculators, telephones, network control units, solar cells, storage batteries, camera modules, sensor modules, proximity sensors, dust sensors, wafer foundry, CMOS / CCD sensors, semiconductor lasers etc.

