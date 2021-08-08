Sheila B. Jordan Sells 1,935 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total transaction of $691,046.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,046.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $362.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $337.45. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $365.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 177.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 224,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,397,000 after acquiring an additional 143,703 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,240,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 258.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,895,000 after acquiring an additional 69,857 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 938,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,540,000 after acquiring an additional 53,545 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,774,000. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FactSet Research Systems Company Profile
FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.
