Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.76 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 18.73% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. Shift4 Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 147.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Shift4 Payments updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shift4 Payments stock traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,050,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,579. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of -85.59 and a beta of 2.39. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $42.21 and a one year high of $104.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.83.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

In other news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total transaction of $1,482,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,041 shares in the company, valued at $16,604,131.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 44,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $3,574,248.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 673,044 shares of company stock valued at $57,856,574 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.30.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.