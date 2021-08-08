Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SHISEIDO CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cosmetics, toiletries, beauty products, health foods, beauty foods and pharmaceuticals. The Company operates in three business segments. The Domestic Cosmetics segment offers cosmetics, toiletries, beauty products, health foods, beauty foods and pharmaceuticals to the domestic market, as well as provides mail order service. The Overseas Cosmetic segment offers cosmetics, toiletries and beauty products to overseas markets. The Others segment is engaged in the the manufacture and sale of cosmetics materials, pharmaceuticals for medical uses and aesthetic medical cosmetics, the sale of clothing and miscellaneous goods, the management and sale of real estates, as well as the restaurant business. “

Get Shiseido alerts:

SSDOY stock opened at $69.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.82 and a beta of 0.30. Shiseido has a 12 month low of $51.10 and a 12 month high of $79.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.69.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Shiseido had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shiseido will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare and body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons. It also conducts restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shiseido (SSDOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shiseido Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiseido and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.