Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €180.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) has been given a €180.00 ($211.76) price target by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SAE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($236.47) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Friday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €190.00 ($223.53).

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €121.20 ($142.59) on Friday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12-month low of €117.00 ($137.65) and a 12-month high of €249.00 ($292.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a PE ratio of -103.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €145.46.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

