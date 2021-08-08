Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Informa (LON:INF)

Informa (LON:INF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on INF. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.23) price target on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Informa from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.36) price objective on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Informa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 593.50 ($7.75).

Get Informa alerts:

Shares of Informa stock opened at GBX 513.40 ($6.71) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 515.97. Informa has a 12 month low of GBX 345.80 ($4.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 659 ($8.61). The company has a market capitalization of £7.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64.

In other Informa news, insider David Flaschen purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 497 ($6.49) per share, with a total value of £49,700 ($64,933.37).

About Informa

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.