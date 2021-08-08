Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Sells $1,348,281.48 in Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 12,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.08, for a total value of $1,348,281.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,963,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,157,714.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Jonathan Oringer sold 21,207 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total value of $2,281,024.92.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Jonathan Oringer sold 310 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $31,886.60.

On Monday, July 12th, Jonathan Oringer sold 12,619 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total transaction of $1,295,087.97.

On Thursday, July 8th, Jonathan Oringer sold 28,378 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $2,845,178.28.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jonathan Oringer sold 10,249 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,026,334.86.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Jonathan Oringer sold 8,722 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $801,900.68.

On Monday, June 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 16,506 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $1,514,425.50.

On Friday, June 4th, Jonathan Oringer sold 14,065 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total transaction of $1,276,680.05.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Jonathan Oringer sold 52,522 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.05, for a total transaction of $4,834,650.10.

SSTK stock opened at $102.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.07. Shutterstock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.70 and a fifty-two week high of $108.96.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.40. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Shutterstock’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shutterstock during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.43.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

