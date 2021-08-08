Sia Abbaszadeh Sells 45,000 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Stock

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $2,290,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,661.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of IR opened at $49.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.70 and a beta of 1.51. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.76 and a 52-week high of $52.12.
Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 107.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,292,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872,342 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $147,637,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth $102,772,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,133,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,187,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,832 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ingersoll Rand Company Profile
Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.
Read More: Neutral Rating
