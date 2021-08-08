Sia Abbaszadeh Sells 45,000 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Stock

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $2,290,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,305,661.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of IR opened at $49.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.70 and a beta of 1.51. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.76 and a 52-week high of $52.12.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.13.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 107.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,292,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872,342 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth $147,637,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter worth $102,772,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,133,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,187,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,832 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.