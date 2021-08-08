Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Monday, July 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

Get Siemens Energy alerts:

SMEGF stock opened at $27.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.66. Siemens Energy has a fifty-two week low of $20.65 and a fifty-two week high of $42.06.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.